Smith & Nephew charged for bribing Greek doctors

The US Securities and Exchange Commission charged medical devices company Smith & Nephew for bribing Greek public doctors over more than a decade, the Wall Street Journal’s Marketwatch reported on Monday.

Smith & Nephew will pay more than $22 million (16.7 million euros) as part of a deal with the SEC and US Department of Justice.

The complaint alleges that Smith & Nephew subsidiaries used a distributor that created a slush fund to forward payments to doctors working at public hospitals in Greece to win contracts.