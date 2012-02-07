Public transport stoppages, rallies on Tuesday

A 24-hour general strike today, called by the General Confederation of Greek Labor (GSEE) and the Civil Servants’ Union (ADEDY) to protest government austerity measures, will disrupt public transport and services on Tuesday.

The Athens metro, tram and Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) will only be running between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m., while the national railway network (OSE) and the Proastiakos suburban railway will not be operating at all.

Buses in the capital will be running between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. and trolley buses from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ferries will also remain moored in the country’s ports as seamen join the strike. Government offices, schools and courts will be closed due to the action.

Three separate protest rallies are planned for central Athens.