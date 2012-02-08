Hopes of a deal send bourse’s index over 800 pts

Optimism about a deal between Athens and its official creditors on Tuesday saw the local bourse offset early losses and the main index rise above 800 points. The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index climbed to its highest point in three months, ending the day at 802.21 points. It added 2.19 percent to Monday’s close of 785 points. The blue chip FTSE/ATHEX 20 index gained 3.17 percent to end at 340.93 points. Eurobank EFG was the day’s biggest winner, posting gains of 17.06 percent, ahead of Hellenic Postbank (up 11.11 percent) and Piraeus Bank (10 percent). OPAP gave up 2.47 percent. In total, 81 stocks registered gains, 71 posted losses and 27 remained unchanged. Turnover amounted to 87.8 million euros, up on Monday’s 75.2 million.