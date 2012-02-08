Thieves run amok during Aristotle Uni break-in

Unidentified thieves went on the rampage on the campus of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University over the weekend, breaking into at least 20 academics’ offices and stealing computers, documents and other valuables, authorities said on Tuesday.

The perpetrators also caused significant damage to the premises of the university during the break-in, according to university staff who reported that windows had been smashed and doors broken.

There were no reports of any injuries as it appears that there had been no one in the offices at the time of the raid.