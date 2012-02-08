Road tax revenues steady despite hike, says minister

The Finance Ministry has produced figures that seem to cast doubt on assertions that an increase in road tax had led to thousands of drivers handing in their cars’ license plates as they could not afford the extra cost.

Queues had formed at a number of tax offices in December as drivers sought to declare that their vehicles would no longer in use but statistics given to Parliament by Deputy Finance Minister Pantelis Economou indicate that revenues from road tax were in line with the previous year.

He said revenues for the first 20 days of December 2011 were 1.2 billion euros compared to 1.15 for the same period in 2010.