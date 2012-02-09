Power workers take over ministry to protest sell-off

Members of the Public Power Corporation’s militant workers’ union, GENOP, took over the Environment Ministry in Athens on Wednesday and said they will not leave unless the government reverses a law that allows the privatization of Greece’s power transmission system.

“We will only leave if they guarantee that this paragraph will be removed from the law,” said GENOP leader Nikos Fotopoulos.

About 50 unionists staged a sit-in at the ministry’s headquarters with police remaining outside the building.