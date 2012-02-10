Greek PM confirms deal on new measures

The coalition government has reached an agreement with the troika on additional austerity measures in return for a debt bailout, a statement issued by the Greek prime minister's office confirmed Thursday.

"Talks between the government and the troika on the issue which had remained open for further elaboration and discussion concluded successfully this morning,» the statemnent said.

"The political leaders agreed with the outcome of these talks. As a result, a general agreement has been reached on the content of the new program ahead of this evening's Eurogroup summit.»

"As is well-known, the program accompanies the new loan deal with which Greece is to receive 130 billion euros in funding,» the statement concluded.