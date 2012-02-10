Two days of strikes, three days of protest begin in Athens

Greece is bracing for three days of protests by private and public workers over the austerity measures included in the bailout program it agreed with its creditors this week. The strike, which will affect public transport on Friday and Saturday, will be accompanied by three days of demonstrations. On Friday and Saturday, rallies will be held in central Athens from 11 a.m. On Sunday, there are plans to hold a protest from 5 p.m. to coincide with a vote on the terms of the loan agreement in Parliament. Greece’s two largest unions -- GSEE, representing the private sector, and ADEDY, representing the public sector -- have backed the action. A wide range of professional groups, including doctors and lawyers, will join the strike. "The painful measures that create misery for youths, unemployed and pensioners do not leave us much room. We won't accept them. We are moving to a social uprising,» ADEDY's secretary general Ilias Iliopoulos told Reuters. There will be no public transport apart from the Kifissia-Piraeus electric railway (ISAP) between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Ferries will also remain in port but flights in and out of Greece should not be affected. Taxis will be working as normal. Museums and archaeological sites will be closed.