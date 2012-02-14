Land register ready for northeastern Attica

Ktimatologio SA, the company in charge of drawing up Greece’s long-delayed land register, said on Monday that it will be posting details on its website of properties registered with the company in nine areas of northeastern Attica.

Owners of property in Aghios Stefanos, Anthousa, Dionysos, Marathon, Nea Makri, Pikermi, Rafina, Rodopoli and Stamata will be receiving a form with the details that currently exist on the register in the post within the next few days so that they can check that the information is correct.