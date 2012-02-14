Greek Americans called on to help the homeland

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greek-American newspaper Greek News on Sunday night published an appeal to Greek Americans to do their bit for the crisis-hit homeland. Editor Apostolos E. Zoupaniotis summed up in the New York-based weekly the poor state of the Greek economy and the impact on unemployment and society at large, calling on Greek-American businesses and associations to explore ways they can help Greece.