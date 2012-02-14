Local stocks rally on Parliament’s decision

Unfazed by the social turmoil, the local bourse on Monday greeted Parliament’s approval of the agreement with Greece’s creditors on Sunday with relief. Banks in particular enjoyed a field day.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended the day at 834.41 points, adding 4.65 percent to Friday’s closing level of 797.35 points.

The blue chip FTSE/ATHEX 20 index rose 6.22 percent to end at 349.37 points.

Banks led the way among blue chips, with Eurobank EFG adding 27.27 percent, Hellenic Postbank gaining 23.13 percent, Piraeus rising 21.17 percent and Alpha growing by 20 percent.

In total, 135 stocks registered gains, 42 posted losses and 21 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94.7 million euros, up on last Friday’s 85.8 million.



