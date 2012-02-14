5.1 Richter quake hits off Halkidiki coast

Seismologists on Tuesday were reassuring about an earthquake measuring 5.1 on the Richter that hit off the northern Greek coast of Halkidiki at 3.34 a.m. in the early hours of the day.

Costas Papazachos of the Geodynamic Institute, told Skai Television that the tremor's epicenter was 110 kilometers southeast of Thessaloniki, off the coast of Mount Athos, and presented no cause for concern.

No reports were made of injuries or structural damage.



Ekathimerini.com