Greek cabinet to meet at 3 p.m.

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will be convening a meeting with the Greek interim government's cabinet at 3 p.m., Kathimerini has learned.
Prime Minister Lucas Papademos will be convening a meeting with the Greek interim government's cabinet at 3 p.m., Kathimerini has learned.
Topping the agenda, according to sources, are talks for the immediate implementation of the tough measures and reforms outlined in Athens's agreement with its creditors, which was voted through Parliament on Sunday night.
Ekathimerini.com