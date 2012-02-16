Whitney Houston's Death Certificate Released

Whitney Houston 's official death certificate has been filed in Los Angeles County .

The immediate cause of death is listed as "deferred" and the manner of death is noted to be "pending investigation ."

The document reveals that the singer will be laid to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, N.J.

Her father, John Russell Houston , who died in 2003, was also buried at Fairview.

Houston's funeral will be held at noon on Saturday at the New Hope Baptist Church in Newark, N.J., where Houston honed in her powerful voice in the choir.





The 48-year-old singer was found "underwater and unconscious" in the bathtub of a Beverly Hills, Calif., hotel room Saturday afternoon.



Prescription drugs were found nearby, and bottles of champagne and beer were in an adjacent room at the Beverly Hilton Hotel , as seen in photos of the scene obtained by TMZ.



Amid the circumstances of her death and Houston's history of drug addiction, many have speculated that the singer died after taking a toxic mix of prescription drugs and alcohol. But the cause of death has yet to be determined.

"You can look at a body and not know [what] the cause of death is,'' said Ed Winter, a Los Angeles County coroner's spokesman. "You might have a suspicion, but the person could have suffered a heart attack or embolism."

Houston's autopsy is complete, but results of toxicology tests are not expected to be in for six to eight weeks. Investigators will be looking into doctors who wrote multiple sedative prescriptions forHouston as they try to determine the cause of the pop superstar's death.



Winter told ABC News the office is "conducting an investigation and will try to obtain medical records from her doctors."

