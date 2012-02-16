Colossal win for Reds on Rhodes

Olympiakos has all but secured the top spot in the regular season as just three days after beating Panathinaikos, it beat the season's surprise package Kolossos on Rhodes on Wednesday.

Kolossos produced a solid defensive display in the first half, leading 26-24 at the Venetoklio Indoor Hall in the island capital, but Olympiakos was far better in the second half, and went on to win 78-64.

Second-placed Panathinaikos had a hard time beating Kavala at home, although the 93-71 final score would suggest otherwise.

Kavala, the only side to have beaten Panathinaikos in Greece besides Olympiakos this year, gave the Greens a scare in the first half, but succumbed after the interval.

Panionios stayed third with an emphatic 97-57 win over all-but-relegated Maroussi.

AGO Rethymnou remained joint fifth after seeing off visiting PAOK 81-71 at home.

Ilisiakos emerged victorious from the Athens derby with Peristeri. The Zografou team won 65-60 away from home.

KAO Dramas kept up the pressure for a playoff spot, beating visiting Ikaros Kallitheas 84-80.



