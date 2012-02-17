Fire destroys Psyrri bar-restaurant

Popular Psyrri bar-restaurant El Pecado suffered extensive damage early Thursday after a fire broke out on its premises at about 3 a.m.

Firefighters who rushed to the bar-restaurant, situated at the crossing of Leokoriou and Tournavitou streets, managed to contain the flames from spreading to adjacent buildings. Meanwhile, according to eye witness reports, the fire was accompanied by a series of explosions.

A police investigation to determine the cause of fire was underway on Thursday.



Ekathimerini.com