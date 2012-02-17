Fashion siblings accused of tax evasion freed on bail

Fashion entrepreneur Lakis Gavalas and his 40-year-old sister Panayiota Gavala were released on Thursday from custody following their detention earlier this month on tax evasion charges.

The 60-year-old fashion entrepreneur and his sister, who works for an interior design firm and a clothing import company, were released from Malandrino Prison, in central Greece, and Korydallos Prison, near Piraeus, respectively.

The pair had been arrested in connection with tax evasion amounting to several million euros but were freed after posting a combined bail payment of 110,000 euros.

In a related development, police in Rafina, eastern Attica, arrested the 48-year-old manager of a hotel and restaurant chain over an unpaid tax bill of 1.16 million euros.