Voridis and Georgiadis set to join New Democracy

New Democracy is expected to announce on Friday morning that Transport Minister Makis Voridis and former deputy Merchant Marine Minister Adonis Georgiadis are to join the party after being ousted from Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS).

The two MPs were ejected from the right-wing party’s parliamentary group after voting in favor of the terms of Greece’s new loan agreement on Sunday.

LAOS leader Giorgos Karatzaferis withdrew his party from the coalition government and instructed his 16 MPs to abstain from the vote. Voridis and Georgidis ignored his instructions.

According to sources, Voridis will stand for New Democracy in the Attica constituency at the next elections, while Georgiadis will be a candidate in the Athens B constituency.