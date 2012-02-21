Bulgaria resumes power exports to SE Europe

Bulgaria was on Monday planning on resuming power exports to Southeast European countries from 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Energy and Economy Ministry in Sofia said in an e-mail.

The country halted sales of electricity abroad to secure domestic consumption on February 10 after floods and snowstorms reduced coal output for power generators and freezing temperatures increased demand.

Bulgaria exports around 900 megawatts a day to Balkan countries including Greece, Serbia, Romania, Albania and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.

The Maritsa East mines, the country’s biggest, restored regular production levels of around 126,000 tons of coal a day in the past week and power consumption declined on milder weather, the ministry said.







