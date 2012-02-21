ENGLISH

Cyprus Airways to launch Athens-Thessaloniki flights

Δημοσίευση 21 Φεβρουαρίου 2012, 14:03 / Ανανεώθηκε 27 Ιουνίου 2013, 14:55
Cyprus Airways to launch Athens-Thessaloniki flights
Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Cyprus Airways announced on Monday it is launching an Athens-Thessaloniki service as of March 25, with three flights per day each way.
Cyprus Airways announced on Monday it is launching an Athens-Thessaloniki service as of March 25, with three flights per day each way.
“Cyprus Airways follows a well-prepared and long-term investment policy. The Athens-Thessaloniki route is strengthening our presence in the Greek domestic market, after the already operating service between Iraklio and Rhodes,” said Giorgos Mavrocostas, Cyprus Airways chief executive officer.



ekathimerini.com