Cyprus Airways to launch Athens-Thessaloniki flights

Cyprus Airways announced on Monday it is launching an Athens-Thessaloniki service as of March 25, with three flights per day each way.

“Cyprus Airways follows a well-prepared and long-term investment policy. The Athens-Thessaloniki route is strengthening our presence in the Greek domestic market, after the already operating service between Iraklio and Rhodes,” said Giorgos Mavrocostas, Cyprus Airways chief executive officer.







