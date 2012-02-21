Eurobank securities buyback to raise 250 mln euros

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Eurobank EFG, Greece’s second-biggest lender, said Core Tier 1 capital will increase by about 250 million euros from a buyback of securities, according to an e-mailed statement from the Athens-based bank on Monday.
The expected settlement date for the transaction is Thursday, Eurobank said.
Bloomberg
Bloomberg