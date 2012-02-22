Samaras upbeat over deal for new Greek bailout

New Democracy leader Antonis Samaras has labeled the bailout agreement struck by the Eurogroup on Tuesday as “significant” and “positive”. Samaras, who is on an official visit to Cyprus, said that the deal removes the threat of a Greek default and secures the country’s place within the European. The ND leader added that the agreement on a new bailout paves the way for general elections. Samaras has called for the vote to take place on April 8. A GPO poll for Mega TV indicated on Tuesday that Backing for New Democracy stood at 19.4 percent and at 13.1 percent for PASOK. Both parties dropped about two percentage points from a previous GPO poll in December.



