Investors cash in local gains after Eurogroup deal

Profit-takers dominated on the Greek bourse on Tuesday following a Eurogroup deal in Brussels for a second Greek bailout, while other European markets seemed to have already priced in the agreement.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended the day at 797.13 points, shedding 3.47 percent from Monday’s closing figure of 825.75 points. The blue chip FTSE/ATHEX 20 index contracted by 5.25 percent to close at 330.10 points. The small-cap index posted gains of 0.54 percent.

Banks suffered considerable losses with Piraeus dropping 13.80 percent, Eurobank EFG falling 13.33 percent and Alpha declining by 12.15 percent.

In total, 62 stocks registered gains, 118 posted losses and 18 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 98 million euros, up from Friday’s 94.2 million.