Priests defrauded of 80,000 euros

Police in the western port of Patra on Thursday detained two men, aged 29 and 32, alleged to have swindled more than 80,000 euros from several priests by pretending to represent Church pension funds.

According to police, the pair convinced their victims to make large cash deposits in various bank accounts by claiming that their were certain anomalies in their social security contributions that needed to be rectified.

Police said they were seeking eight suspected accomplices.