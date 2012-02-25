Public figures among those tranferring cash abroad

There are a number of public figures among the Greeks who transferred a total of 16 billion euros abroad over the last two years, Evangelos Venizelos told the Cabinet on Friday, according to sources.

According to research conducted by the Finance Ministry’s information systems department, nine percent of this money ended up in Swiss bank accounts.



The transfer of cash abroad has come under the spotlight after it emerged this week that a serving MP sent 1 million euros abroad last year.



The financial crimes squad is investigating the transfer, while the deputy has been urged to come forward by colleagues.





