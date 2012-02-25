Patra police net robber who raped 15-year-old

Police in the western port of Patra on Friday detained a 20-year-old man alleged to have raped and robbed a 15-year-old girl.

According to the girl’s testimony, the man forced her into a car and drove her to an apartment where he is alleged to have forced her to have sex with him before grabbing her cell phone and a gold cross.



A search of the suspect’s car and apartment turned up the stolen goods, police said.





Πηγή: ekathimerini.com