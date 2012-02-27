German Cabinet backs Greece in euro, says Merkel spokesman

All members of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Cabinet back the second bailout for Greece, her chief spokesman, Steffen Seibert, told reporters in Berlin on Monday. He was responding to questions about Interior Minister Hans-Peter Friedrich, who was quoted by Der Spiegel magazine as saying policy makers should give Greece incentives to leave the euro area. “She doesn't share this view, she fully backs the motion which will be decided in the Bundestag lower house today and this has always been her position,» Seibert said.



"The issue is to stabilize Greece within the euro zone with the help of European solidarity on the one side and massive Greek own-efforts on the other side. This is the policy, that's what the second Greece aid package is about.»



Ekathimerini.com - [Combined reports]