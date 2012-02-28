Three escape Xanthi police detention

Three foreign inmates who escaped from detention in the police precinct of Xanthi in northern Greece, on Saturday, remained at large on Sunday. The trio -- a 27-year-old Russian national, a 27-year-old Tunisian man and a 25-year-old Algerian -- broke out by removing the bars to their cell windows. Local police, who gave no details about the reason for the men’s detention, were scouring the area for the fugitives. The officer who had been on duty at the time of the breakout was suspended and authorities ordered a disciplinary investigation into the exact circumstances of the incident.



