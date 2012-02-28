Trapped motorists freed in Karpenisi, not in Karditsa

Rescue workers were trying to reach eight people trapped overnight in their cars in heavy snowfall in Karditsa on Tuesday morning, while 16 more motorists caught in the snow on the road to the Karpenisi ski center in Central Greece on Monday afternoon were freed and found to be in good health in the early hours of Tuesday, authorities reported.

Snowplows were able to reach 14 of the 16 trapped motorists shortly after midnight, while by 3 a.m. the rescue of the other two motorists had been completed as well.

"They are all well in their health,» Deputy Regional Governor Vasilis Karambas said.

In Mouzaki in Karditsa, northern Greece, rescue workers were still trying to reach eight motorists trapped in their vehicles since Monday afternoon.