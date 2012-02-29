Doctors to strike Wednesday over healthcare cuts

State hospital doctors as well as private practitioners are to stage a 24-hour strike on Wednesday to protest healthcare cuts.

The doctors claim that the reduction in spending on public healthcare will lead to as many as 50 state hospitals closing.

Nursing staff will hold a work stoppage between noon and 3 p.m.

This will coincide with a three-hour work stoppage called by private sector union GSEE and public sector union ADEDY as part of pan-European action by labor groups.

The Greek Federation of Bank Employee Unions (OTOE) said its members would also take part in the stoppage.

The unions are due to hold a protest in front of Parliament.