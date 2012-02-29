Commission welcomes Greece's adoption of EU directive

The European Commission issued a statement on Tuesday welcoming the fact that Greece has adopted into its national legislation a European Union directive on compensating crime victims.

Greece complied with a March 2011 ruling by the European Court of Justice and paid the Commission a 3-million-euro penalty for ignoring a previous ECJ ruling.

In addition, the Commission welcomed that the Czech Republic, Greece and Lithuania implemented EU rules laying down criminal penalties against sea pollution and other environmental offenses.

The three countries will not face any further action.