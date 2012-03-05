Strong tremor off Mount Athos

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
A quake measuring 5 on the Richter scale occured off the coast of Halkidiki, in northern Greece, early on Sunday, seismologists said.
The quake, whose epicenter was located 30 kilometers west of the peninsula of Mount Athos, was widely felt but no injuries or serious damage were reported.
Seismologists said they were monitoring the area for aftershocks.Ekathimerini.com