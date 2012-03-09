Donations for debt crisis reach almost 5 mln euros

Almost 5 million euros has been deposited in a bank account opened in May 2010 to collect donations to help pay off Greece’s debt, it was revealed on Thursday.
The account was opened after a proposal by Parliament Speaker Filippos Petsalnikos in May 2010, when Greece asked the European Union and the International Monetary Fund for emergency loans.
Petsalnikos said some 3 million euros had been raised by contributions from Parliament, MPs and MEPs.
A Greek businessman abroad donated 500,000 euros, while the Church of Greece and professional groups have also contributed to the fund.
The money was used to buy back Greek bonds.Ekathimerini.com