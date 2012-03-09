E-justice system to begin in Greek courts next week

Greece is preparing to launch next week its first ever e-justice system, which will allow case files to submitted electronically and should help speed up the number of cases that are heard every day.

The scheme will begin at the First Instance Court in Athens next week and will be implemented at courts around the country over the next two years.

It means that in civil cases, documents will no longer be submitted in court but will be available only electronically to judges.

Justice Minister Miltiadis Papaioannou said the scheme would cost about 100 million euros and will mostly be covered by European Union funds.