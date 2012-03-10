LAOS leader: Victims should be able to shoot robbers

The leader of the nationalist Popular Orthodox Rally (LAOS), Giorgos Karatzaferis, on Friday called for a change in the law to allow victims to shoot robbers.

“Crime is skyrocketing,” he said during a debate in Parliament.

“Women are being raped in the street. Crime is coming from everywhere and every day we have new illegal immigrants.”

Karatzaferis called on new Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis to relax the law on the use of firearms.

“When a robber enters your home or business, you should be able to shoot him,” said the LAOS chief.

“Also, police officers should not have to wait to be shot at before being able to fire.” Karatzaferis has seen the popularity of his small right-wing party suffer as a result of his three-month stint in the interim government.