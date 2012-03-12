Cargo ship adrift off Donousa

The crew of a cargo ship that was adrift following a mechanical failure off the coast of Dounsa in the central Cycaldes island cluster are all unharmed and refusing to abandon their vessel, the Greek coast guard reported on Monday morning.

The 10-person crew of the Moldovan-flagged Pasca -- consisting of seven Ukrainian and three Russian seamen -- were awaiting a tug 5 nautical miles off the coast of Donousa to arrive from the port of Piraeus, a journey expected to take some eight hours.

The Pasca experienced mechanical failure early on Monday as it headed to Piraeus from Turkey loaded with a shipment of marble.

High winds of 7 on the Beaufort scale compounded the vessel's problems, though coast guard crews were monitoring the situation.