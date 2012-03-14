Would-be robber and officer hurt in Kallithea shootout

A suspected would-be robber and a police officer sustained minor injuries on Monday in a shootout in the southern Athens district of Kallithea. Officers of the force’s DIAS motorcycle-riding squad tried to stop two men, who had been wearing wigs, on a motorcycle near a post office and not far from the home of Citizens’ Protection Minister Michalis Chrysochoidis (photo). One of the suspects was arrested immediately but the other sped off, sparking a police chase. When officers cornered him, he fired a gun, injuring one officer. In the exchange of fire, one of the officers was hurt.



