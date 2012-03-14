Gale force winds keep ferries in ports

Ferry sailings from Greece’s main ports were halted on Tuesday because of gale force winds.

No ships are sailing from the ports of Piraeus, Rafin and Lavrio.

A cargo ship was stranded off Lavrio on Tuesday morning but the vessel managed to find shelter. None of the 23 crew members, all Filippinos, were injured.

Heavy snow in mountainous areas in northern Greece has also closed a number of roads.

