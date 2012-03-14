Priests appeal to Council of State over wage cuts

A group of 65 clerics have appealed to the Council of State, the country’s highest administrative court, seeking the revocation of a new salary scale for civil servants which have resulted in cuts to their wages.

Until now the priests had been receiving a full civil servant’s salary plus a basic salary for their priestly positions.

The new salary scale dictates that they continue receiving their full civil servant’s salary but receive only 30 percent of wages for their second post.