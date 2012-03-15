Debt agency chief clarifies statement on 2009 deficit

The head of Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA), Petros Christodoulou, asked on Wednesday for the minutes of his testimony before a parliamentary inquiry into Greece’s 2009 deficit to be published because he fears there has been an attempt to twist his words. Appearing before the panel of MPs investigating whether the deficit figure was inflated on purpose, Christodoulou had suggested that it was “inevitable” the European Commission would force Greece to revise this figure as faith in Greek statistics had been lost. Christodoulou attempted to douse suggestions that he had been critical of former Finance Minister Giorgos Papaconstantinou. Giving evidence on Wednesday, the former head of the general government accounts department at the statistics service, Stavros Beriatos, told the deputies that the deficit calculated in October 2009 reached 12.7 percent of GDP and rose to 15.4 when 17 public enterprises (DEKOs) were included. He said this was “methodologically correct” and legal.





