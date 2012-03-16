Stores damaged in Feb. riot to receive compensation

The Cabinet has approved the release of compensation for businesses that sustained damage during the rioting and looting that broke out during an anti-austerity rally in Athens last month.

According to the decision, businesses that sustained damages of up to 15,000 euros will be compensated by the central government budget while those with losses valued in excess of 15,000 euros are to be paid off by regional authorities.

Several hours of rioting and looting in central Athens resulted in millions of euros’ worth of damage.