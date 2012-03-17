ENGLISH

Education minister is a long-term post, says Babiniotis

Recently appointed Education Minister Giorgos Babiniotis suggested on Thursday that someone should be appointed to the post he holds with a view to remaining there for the long term.

“The post at the Education Ministry has to be held by a person who knows the issues and is supported by whichever government is in power,” Babiniotis, a professor, said.

Babiniotis said the ministry’s priorities must be to overhaul senior high schools and university entrance exams.




Ekathimerini.com