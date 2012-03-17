Ferries will remain in port on Monday and Tuesday

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Ferries are to remain moored on Monday and Tuesday as sailors hold the first in a series of planned 48-hour walkouts in protest at the government’s austerity drive.
The Panhellenic Seamen’s Union (PNO) objects to cuts to pensions and changes to collective labor contracts.
The union has said it will continue with rolling two-day strikes until authorities address its concerns.
Ekathimerini.com