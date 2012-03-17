Police rope in child pornography ring

After two days of raids on homes in central Athens, the northern suburb of Kifissia, the southern suburb of Moschato, Piraeus, Rafina, the western port of Patra and Kastoria, in northern Greece, police said they had arrested four suspected members of a ring trading in hardcore child pornography and had issued warrants for another five.

Officers said they confiscated computer hard drives containing thousands of images and videos of children being sexually abused.