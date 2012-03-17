George Dalaras cancels gigs after attacks

After being heckled and attacked at two concerts in Athens in as many weeks, popular singer Giorgos Dalaras has decided to cancel the remaining dates in his itinerary of free “solidarity” performances to avoid “giving opportunity to blind rage,” organizers said on Friday. “The violence of the few was imposed on the many,” the organizers said in written statement, referring to members of the public who pelted Dalaras and his band with fruit, plastic bottles and even chairs during two concerts in the Athens districts of Ilion and Dafni.



Noting that the countdown to general elections, expected in early May, demands “cool-headedness,” the statement added that although Dalaras still felt he had much to offer, the risk of continuing was too great.



“We will not turn public venues into arenas for those who seek to continue a cycle of extremist violence,” it said.



Dalaras, whose wife is Socialist PASOK MP and former Deputy Employment Minister Anna Dalara, has been slammed for backing Greece’s loan agreement with creditors.



