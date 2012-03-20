Tsipras calls for release of Ex-Siemens CEO's testimony

The leader of the Coalition of the Radical Left (SYRIZA), Alexis Tsipras (photo), called on Monday for the testimony that former Siemens Hellas CEO Michalis Christoforakos gave to a German court as part of a corruption investigation to be made public.

Speaking to Real FM radio, Tsipras claimed that German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble had access to Christoforakos’s statement and were using it to keep Greek politicians “on a short leash.”

A German court ruled in 2009 that Christoforakos could not be extradited to Greece to face trial as he had German, as well as Greek, nationality.

