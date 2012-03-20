Rally planned today as Parliament votes on bailout deal

The Greek Communist Party (KKE) has organized a rally at 6.30 p.m. in Syntagma Square today, as Parliament convenes to vote on the terms of the deal signed by Athens with its creditors -- the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund -- for a second package of loans, worth 130 billion euros. Parliament on Monday approved the legal content of the bailout deal, which foresees a raft of austerity-driven reforms and sweeping cuts in government spending that will result in benefits being slashed and layoffs in the public sector, as well as measures to speed up the sale of state assets. Protest rallies are also being organized in Thessaloniki and other cities around Greece.





