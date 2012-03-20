Migrant hospitalized after revenge beating

A 50-year-old Albanian national was being treated on Tuesday for multiple injuries sustained after a group of half a dozen young men began assaulting migrants in Iraklio, Crete, following the murder on Monday of an 85-year-old local woman.

Residents in the village of Episkopi Pediados took to the streets on Monday night after learning that the 85-year-old woman was killed by robbers in her home, blaming the incident on foreign nationals living in the area.

The group of young men attacked a number of foreign nationals with sticks, calling for them to leave the area, and injuring the Albanian man seriously.

A meeting has been organized between local authorities and the region's police chief on Tuesday to discuss measures against such arbitrary acts of reprisal following complaints by migrant groups that they were being targeted unjustly.

Police were still looking for the perpetrators of Monday's murder.



Ekathimerini.com