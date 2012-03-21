Greece to take inquiry into corporate bribery to US

Facebook Twitter Whatsapp
Greek judicial officials are due to ask for information from US authorities concerning their investigation into bribes paid by an American medical devices firm to clinch contracts in Greece, it was revealed on Tuesday.
In February, the firm in question, Smith & Nephew, agreed to pay more than $22 million (16.7 million euros) to the US Securities and Exchange Commission after being charged with bribing Greek public doctors.
