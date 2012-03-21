Poets, writers to hold protest march

Marking World Poetry Day, Greek poets, writers and intellectuals were to join a march in protest at the repercussions of the debt crisis on Wednesday, starting from the Ianos bookstore on Stadiou Street at noon and culminating at Syntagma Square opposite Parliament.

Representatives of publishing houses, which have been hard hit by the crisis, as well as employees of Greek and foreign cultural organizations and foreign universities were to join the march.

Publisher Nikos Karatzas told Skai that the aim was to hold a peaceful protest without creating congestion in the center. He added that demonstrations do not equate to vandalism, violence, burned neoclassical buildings and broken marbles, a clear reference to the rioting and looting that marred an anti-austerity protest in Athens last month.